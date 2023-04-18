Federpreziosi changes the top. The association, which is part of the constellation of Confcommercio, involves companies in the Italian gold sector, with a predominance of retail shops selling watches, jewelery and silverware. In all, 13,296 companies, 33,890 employees and a turnover which, despite the pandemic effect, is estimated at 5 billion euros. At the helm of Federpreziosi, therefore, Stefano Andreis, former vice president, as well as representing the Goldsmiths Association Federpreziosi Trentino. Andreis takes over from Giuseppe Aquilino, who has been at the helm of the Federation for two consecutive terms, since 2012, and who will hold the position of honorary president. Andreis, in addition to being an entrepreneur in the goldsmith sector with San Marco Gioielli, is also the owner of a coffee roasting company and councilor of the Mart/Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art of Trento and Rovereto.



The ability to delegate remains the strong point for being able to manage complexities in the most effective way in every sector of the economy and more than ever in the gold and jewelery sector whose various components, albeit with different needs and themes, have a common goal : to support and develop precious Italians. I think it is important to reaffirm and enhance the role of the gold detail: that of the link between the public and the production. Our stores are a veritable litmus test that identifies consumer trends practically in real time, not only in Italy, since our shop windows are the best ambassadors of the beauty and quality of Made in Italy.

Stefano Andreis, president of Federpreziosi

The positions of Federpreziosi Confcommercio 2023-2027Board of Directors: Vincenzo Aucella, Assocoral; Silvano Barraja, Palermo; Mario Bartucca, Central Calabria; Aldo Biscontin, Pordenone; Vincenzo Bonadies, Bari; Vicenzo Buscemi, Ragusa; Salvatore Ciulla, Palermo; Antonio Dascoli, Turin; Giovanni Battista De Meo, Campania; Pierpaolo Donati, Rome; Agostino Gazzo, Genoa; Fiorenzo Ghiso, Savona. Massimiliano Martino, Bari. Alessandra Merli, Grosseto; Ciko Orefice, Campania; Marcello Perri, Taranto; Alberto Perini Ravagnan, Venice; Silvio Maria Salvatori, Foggia; Andrea Sangalli, Lombardy; Pierluigi Sforza, Bologna; Elena Spanò, Florence/Arezzo; George Villa, Lombardy.Board of Auditors: Cristina Antonutti Franz, Udine; Vito D’Ingeo, Bari; Enzo D’Enza, Bari; Giovangiuseppe Lanfreschi, Campania; Francesco Ponzi, Ravenna.Board of Arbitrators: Giuseppe Aquilino, Bari; Davide Bolzoni, Parma; Mario Didone, Rome; Enrico Natoli, Genoa.Administrator: Mario Didone