How to choose a diamond ring











Does an engagement ring always have a diamond? When choosing an engagement ring (but the same thing is valid if the jewel is intended to celebrate an anniversary), the first image that comes to mind is the solitaire, with a beautiful diamond on top. In short, the diamond ring is a classic. But what is the reason? The first reason is that the diamond is a special stone. It is the hardest substance found in nature and also capable of giving off an unparalleled brightness. In addition, a diamond ring is also a guarantee of durability. A diamond engagement ring will look gorgeous even after so many decades. It will be the memory of an important moment in life and also a solid value from a patrimonial point of view.

The maintenance. But, beware: remember that even a diamond can be damaged if it is hit against a hard surface, such as rock, steel or marble. Also, it can be scratched by another diamond. For this reason, the diamond engagement ring must always be kept with care, and when not worn it must be stored individually in a soft bag.

The frame. As you know, not all diamonds are created equal. But also the way in which the ring stops the diamond is not always the same. The number of points with which the ring blocks the stone is very important. Two different types of diamond locking are usually used for an engagement rings: four-pointed or six-pointed. It is not a minor detail. First of all, it is good to check that the prongs are not protruding at some point: the risk, in fact, is that the tips can get caught on the clothes with the result of loosening the closure, with subsequent loss of the diamond. In addition, the prongs must be thin to show the stone as much as possible, but not so much that it risks breaking. Verification is particularly important if you decide to buy a used ring, for example at an auction (it could turn out to be a real deal). Today, however, the bezel setting (with the stone surrounded by metal) is almost never used, which hides a considerable surface of the diamond.

The quality. As we have already written more extensively here diamonds are evaluated with the four C: color, clarity, cut and carat, which are the standards for judging the quality of any diamond. Is there a particular aspect to check more than the others? No, the whole counts. The best thing, at this point, is to compare the diamond with others at the time of purchase. In general, a diamond does not need to be of the highest quality (for example, color D) to be pleasing to the eye. The price between one class and another, however, can change a lot. Another important aspect is graining: it concerns the internal optical discontinuities, which are observable with a standard lens or gemological microscope. It is not visible to the naked eye, but in reality too much grain affects the overall transparency of a diamond.

The certificate. It is important that the diamond is accompanied by a certificate describing its quality. A certificate (provided it is produced by a reputable company) documents the statistics of a diamond. The four Cs, first of all, but also the proportions of the stone, the cutting and polishing. Finally, it can indicate if the diamond has fluorescence (it is usually considered a defect).

Cutting. Why do most engagement rings use a brilliant cut diamond? The round cut usually has a greater brilliance than other shapes but, above all, it has the advantage of having no corners and this favors its durability: in short, it is more difficult for it to break or be damaged by hitting it. This is important when you consider that an engagement ring is meant to last for many years. Indeed, forever.














