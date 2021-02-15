The flowers of Sanjay Kasliwal











The marriage between Italian sensibility and Indian decoration is celebrated in New York: the Sanjay Kasliwal brand was born from this union, a name that is linked to The Gem Palace, one of the most famous jewelery brands in Jaipur, Rajasthan. The Sanjay Kasliwal brand, however, is based in Madison Avenue, in Manhattan. The founder, who gave his name to the brand, passed away two years ago and now his work continues thanks to his children: Shalini Kasliwal and his brother, Samir Kasliwal. To remember what was one of the most important jewelers of recent years, Shalini and Samir used designs found by chance in their father’s office. The latest collection, Bloom, was born from these sketches.



It is a collection of high jewelery consisting of 26 pieces, which follows the classic canons of the composition. But it also adds, in some jewels, an echo of those architectural volumes of ancient India, with teardrop surfaces. But these are only hints: the real luxury are the gems used, as in the tanzanite and emerald set. A collection faithful to the fame of the family tradition, jewelers for 160 years, and suppliers of maharajas and royalty, from Europe and the Middle East, as well as celebrities such as Princess Diana, Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis and Marella Agnelli.

















