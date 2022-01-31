









Ten things to know before buying a jewel for Valentine’s Day (but the advice also applies to other days).

1 If you are not sure about the circumference of your partner’s fingers, it is better not to give a ring as a gift, unless you are already very close with your (your?) Partner, wife or other. Widening a ring, but also tightening it, can prove to be an insuperable obstacle for the jeweler and the gift thus turns into a boomerang for the one who gave it. To find out how to identify the size of the ring, read here.

2 An established brand is a guarantee of recognition, even of the economic effort made for the purchase. Furthermore, if you separate a jewel of a well-known brand it can be resold more easily. This does not mean that the jewels of little-known brands are not ok, but do not forget to make this consideration when choosing a jewel.

3 Gold or silver? Don’t worry: platinum is fine when in doubt. The choice of the material with which a jewel is made certainly remains important. But that is not all. As they rightly say, it is the thought that counts. So, even if your budget is not large, you can opt for a simple bijoux, but one that will always be appreciated.

4 If you have a lot of money to spend and want to give a beautiful diamond ring as a gift, consider your choice: not all diamonds are the same. If you want to make a really super bright gift, choose those of class D or E: they are the ones classified as the best by color, which cost more, but also shine better. The classification of the stone must be specified in the certificate accompanying the jewel. The other F, G and beyond are less valuable. Also read All about diamonds.

5 Do not overdo the shopping: there is nothing worse than giving a jewel and making your partner feel guilty because it cost too much. The gift must be a pleasure for both of us. After all, Valentine’s Day occurs every year, it is not mandatory to give a super expensive jewel. Besides, you don’t want to ruin the after dinner, right?



6 Do not give jewelry that is disproportionate to the type of relationship. If you’ve only dated a couple of times with your partner (or partner), there’s no need to present a gift that is too demanding. It would embarrass the recipient. Or it could convey the idea that you are not tuned to the same wavelength. In these cases, a symbolic gift is better.



7 Keep in mind that many women love comparisons. There are women who can’t resist showing their friends what they got for Valentine’s Day. And they won’t want to end up with something that doesn’t sparkle enough. But most of all, they won’t want to find themselves looking at the jewels their friends received if they didn’t get anything from you. Don’t take this risk.8 Giving a jewel as a gift is an excellent idea. But don’t stop there. Make a further effort and pack the case with an appropriate paper: after all, it is only a few euros and you have already done most of it. If wrapping the small jewel box is complicated, hire a stationer. He will help you if you buy paper and ribbon from him.9 Don’t be scared if your wallet is not too bloated, there are not only Bulgari or Cartier jewels. You can also choose jewels by a lesser known designer, but with great prospects (on gioiellis.com we make known many). The important thing is to first identify your partner’s aesthetic taste.10 Do not wait for the last moment: the jeweler near the house does not have a warehouse with an inexhaustible supply of more or less sought-after jewels. If you do not want to be forced to choose among the inventories, you should go immediately to your trusted store. And if you don’t know what to choose, look carefully on gioiellis.com!