Rubinia turns 40 and Filodamore, one of the most successful jewelry lines, celebrates 25. The artisanal Milanese jewelry brand led by Roberto Ricci, the creative soul of the company, with his daughter Francesca, responsible for marketing and communications, uses ethical (recycled) and certified gold and silver, like diamonds. The packaging is made with AppleSkin, a sustainable alternative to organic leather, obtained from apple by-products discarded by the beverage industry. The distinctive lines of the small Milanese Maison are Filodellavita and Filodamore.



The handmade jewelry is unique and customizable. Rubinia has its own single-brand store in Milan, in via Vincenzo Monti, with a laboratory, a forge not only of rings and bracelets of the two iconic lines. But the brand has also developed a strategy for the distribution of its jewelry. For this reason, Rubinia offers a three-year training course for its retailers, 350 throughout Italy, to share know-how, tactics and marketing and sales tools. Not only that. The brand is also launching a crowdfunding project to support a new, more ethical production in titanium. The goal is to develop with retailers the artisanal production of a new line of Filodamore bracelets using sustainable materials such as titanium and laboratory diamonds.

