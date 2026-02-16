The Maison presents the Bird on a Pearl capsule collection, a new interpretation of the famous jewel designed by Jean Schlumberger in 1965.

Following the Bird on a Rock Love Birds by Tiffany capsule collection, Tiffany & Co. is relaunching another high jewelry capsule collection, continuing the same aesthetic theme. The line is called Bird on a Pearl and is also a reinterpretation of the Bird on a Rock brooch designed by Jean Schlumberger in 1965. In this case, Nathalie Verdeille, Chief Artistic Officer of Tiffany & Co., uses the most precious natural saltwater pearls. At the heart of the collection are exceptional pearls acquired from the private collection of Hussein Al Fardan, considered one of the world’s foremost authorities on natural saltwater pearls. Tiffany & Co. remains the only Maison in the world to have been granted this rare privilege.

Each pearl, with its exceptional color, shape, and luster, is the foundation of the jewelry. For 2026, the capsule collection also introduces a design innovation: the bird’s head is a star sapphire. The gems, carefully selected for their hues and star-like effect, are paired in some of the pieces with rare fancy diamonds, precisely integrated into the bird’s silhouette. In one of the brooches, the pavé-set diamond bird with its star sapphire head rests on a natural white saltwater baroque pearl weighing over 18 carats. Another design showcases one of the largest pearls in the collection, a pendant with a natural gray-brown saltwater baroque pearl weighing over 29 carats at its center.

A one-of-a-kind Bird on a Pearl brooch also debuts, reinterpreting an archive Jean Schlumberger brooch dating back to the mid-20th century. The new creation retains the key elements of the original, including the gold flames, and features a rare natural light orange-brown and white baroque pearl weighing over 36 carats, which forms its heart. Due to the pearl’s distinctive shape, the artisans meticulously designed a technically complex setting to ensure perfect stability. The yellow gold and platinum brooch is embellished with cabochon-cut rubellites at the top, beautifully highlighting the baroque pearl’s nuances.