Spilla in platino e oro rosa 18 carati con perla barocca naturale d'acqua salata marrone-arancio e bianca da 11,29 carati, diamanti Fancy Brown rotondi, rubini rotondi e diamanti bianchi
Spilla in platino e oro rosa 18 carati con perla barocca naturale d'acqua salata marrone-arancio e bianca da 11,29 carati, diamanti Fancy Brown rotondi, rubini rotondi e diamanti bianchi

High Jewelry Pearls at Tiffany

The Maison presents the Bird on a Pearl capsule collection, a new interpretation of the famous jewel designed by Jean Schlumberger in 1965.

Following the Bird on a Rock Love Birds by Tiffany capsule collection, Tiffany & Co. is relaunching another high jewelry capsule collection, continuing the same aesthetic theme. The line is called Bird on a Pearl and is also a reinterpretation of the Bird on a Rock brooch designed by Jean Schlumberger in 1965. In this case, Nathalie Verdeille, Chief Artistic Officer of Tiffany & Co., uses the most precious natural saltwater pearls. At the heart of the collection are exceptional pearls acquired from the private collection of Hussein Al Fardan, considered one of the world’s foremost authorities on natural saltwater pearls. Tiffany & Co. remains the only Maison in the world to have been granted this rare privilege.

Pendente in platino e oro rosa 18 carati con perla naturale d'acqua salata bianca a goccia da 20,53 carati, zaffiro stellato e diamanti
Pendant in platinum and 18k rose gold with a white drop natural saltwater pearl of 20.53 carats, a star sapphire and diamonds

Each pearl, with its exceptional color, shape, and luster, is the foundation of the jewelry. For 2026, the capsule collection also introduces a design innovation: the bird’s head is a star sapphire. The gems, carefully selected for their hues and star-like effect, are paired in some of the pieces with rare fancy diamonds, precisely integrated into the bird’s silhouette. In one of the brooches, the pavé-set diamond bird with its star sapphire head rests on a natural white saltwater baroque pearl weighing over 18 carats. Another design showcases one of the largest pearls in the collection, a pendant with a natural gray-brown saltwater baroque pearl weighing over 29 carats at its center.

Spilla in oro giallo 18 carati e platino con perla naturale barocca d'acqua salata bianca e marrone aranciata chiara da 36,79 carati, diamanti Fancy Brown rotondi, rubelliti rotonde cabochon e diamanti bianchi.
Brooch in 18k yellow gold and platinum with a light orangy brown and white baroque natural saltwater pearl of 36.79 carats, round Fancy Brown diamonds, round cabochon rubellites and white diamonds

A one-of-a-kind Bird on a Pearl brooch also debuts, reinterpreting an archive Jean Schlumberger brooch dating back to the mid-20th century. The new creation retains the key elements of the original, including the gold flames, and features a rare natural light orange-brown and white baroque pearl weighing over 36 carats, which forms its heart. Due to the pearl’s distinctive shape, the artisans meticulously designed a technically complex setting to ensure perfect stability. The yellow gold and platinum brooch is embellished with cabochon-cut rubellites at the top, beautifully highlighting the baroque pearl’s nuances.

Anello in oro rosa 18k e platino con perla naturale d'acqua salata ovale grigio scuro da 12,36 carati, diamanti Fancy Pink rotondi, rubini rotondi e diamanti bianchi
Ring in 18k rose gold and platinum with a dark gray oval natural saltwater pearl of 12.36 carats, round Fancy Pink diamonds, round rubies and white diamonds
Spilla in platino e oro rosa 18 carati con perla naturale d'acqua salata semi-barocca marrone-arancio e bianca da 10,21 carati, zaffiro stellato non migliorato, diamanti rosa Fancy rotondi e diamanti bianchi
Brooch in platinum and 18k rose gold with an orangy brown and white semi-baroque natural saltwater pearl of 10.21 carats, an unenhanced star sapphire, round Fancy Pink diamonds and white diamonds
Spilla in platino e oro giallo 18 carati con perla barocca bianca naturale d'acqua salata da 27,83 carati, zaffiro stellato e diamanti
Brooch in platinum and 18k yellow gold with a white baroque natural saltwater pearl of 27.83 carats, a star sapphire and diamonds

Tags:

You might be interested in

Red

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Bracciali e anello Eka
Previous Story

Fope’s Must-Have Bracelets

Latest from alta gioielleria