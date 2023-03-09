The new Pianegonda collection is the very first signed by the new creative director Betony Vernon, called to renew the brand that is now part of the Bros Manifatture group. The collection is therefore called Absolute. Even if the inspiration of the American designer is anything but. Assoluto flies high and is inspired by the origin of the universe. A theme that fascinates astronomers and physics professors but, after all, it is also what many philosophers have wondered in the last millennia.
In any case, it is not necessary to scan the galaxies to observe the essential style of the collection, which focuses on the shape of the sphere. The 23 jewels of the Assoluto collection, in brilliant silver, all bear a sphere to indicate what is believed to be the origin of the Big Bang, of the atom, of love, you name it. As we have already written here, the face of the Assoluto collection is the American model Anna Cleveland.
The idea of communicating the manufacturing technique is commendable: Assoluto is made in investment casting and assembled and completed entirely by hand. 925 silver is protected by two microns of 999 silver, i.e. pure silver. Subsequently, a further nanoceramic antioxidant protection is applied to the jewel which increases resistance to atmospheric agents and daily use, without altering the materiality and color of the silver.