









The new Pianegonda collection is the very first signed by the new creative director Betony Vernon, called to renew the brand that is now part of the Bros Manifatture group. The collection is therefore called Absolute. Even if the inspiration of the American designer is anything but. Assoluto flies high and is inspired by the origin of the universe. A theme that fascinates astronomers and physics professors but, after all, it is also what many philosophers have wondered in the last millennia.

