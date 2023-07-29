EarHook Zero in oro rosa e diamanti
EarHook Zero in oro rosa e diamanti

Gold for Gi by Giselle

Can a transgressive (from a stylistic point of view) jewelry designer transgress against herself? For Giselle Effting, a globetrotting Brazilian with a past as a model and a present as a designer based in Florence, it is possible. The creator founded the Gi by Giselle brand following two principles: the use of titanium as a special material for her jewels and an imaginative, unconventional design, with the idea of surprisingly shaped earrings or rings that can be worn by everyone, regardless of age, gender or physical conformation. In fact, almost all the proposed jewels are true to this description.

Ring Meta in oro rosa 18 carati e diamanti
Meta ring in 18k rose gold and diamonds

But if titanium remains Giselle Effting’s favorite metal, the jewelery offer has also been enriched with gold pieces. The first were those of the Gold Inlay collection, in titanium but with gold veins. Then came rings and earrings entirely made of gold, almost always pink and diamonds. In some cases rose gold jewels have been added with small gems such as Paraiba tourmaline and garnets. In short, a transgression against transgression. The gold included in all Gi by Giselle products is 18-karat, recycled and sustainable.

Anello Unity in oro rosa e titanio
Unity ring in rose gold and titanium

EarHook Endo in oro giallo e diamanti
Endo EarHook in yellow gold and diamonds

Giselle Effting. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Giselle Effting. Copyright: gioiellis.com

Choker in oro 18 carati, diamanti rosa
