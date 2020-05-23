









Little is known about the Bloch family of Antwerp. Yet from 46 years Bloch was one of the most popular jewelers in Belgium, but with a wide range of export market too. It is no coincidence that Antwerp is the European capital of diamonds and the Bloch family with diamonds has been uncomfortable for many decades. The company is led by the chief executive officer, Leslie Bloch. In short, everything in the family in an atmosphere of total discretion. And the headquarters, in Vestingstraat 59, in the city’s diamond district, is also completely anonymous.



The high-end jewelry collections, designed and made in Antwerp, which summarize the style of jewelry developed in the Flemish city, have a precise image. The processing exclusively with highly qualified craftsmen and with high quality stones, with colorless or fancy diamonds, is in the most classic and traditional style possible. Classic solitaire, even more classic rings with precious stones, endless strap, button earrings, etc. Quality is not lacking, there is no lack of extravagant ideas.

















