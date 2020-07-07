Giulia Colussi, magical jewels











The magical world of Giulia Colussi, designer from Milan (Italy), between myths and the East ♦ ︎

The world is divided between those who see things that others do not see and those who see things they others believe to see. Complicated? Not much. If you are a superstitious person, you could love a four-leaf shape clover jewel with the idea that, perhaps, the amulet can bring you luck. If you are not a superstitious person, however, you can wear the four-leaf clover jewel simply because you like or remind you of nature.



The same reasoning applies to Giulia Colussi, designer from Milan who belongs to the first category. That is, those who are inspired by concepts in which one must have faith such as chakra, crystal therapy and clairvoyants to describe a stone, turquoise, which for others simply has a splendid blue color. Gold, pearls and, in some cases, even small Chinese or Japanese elements are used for the designer’s jewels, all proposed with a mystical or mythological “second reading”. To you the choice. Giulia Netrese

















