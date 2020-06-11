news — June 11, 2020 at 4:40 am

The hidden treasures of Siegelson




Do you have a few thousand dollars to spend on a high-class jewel? Go to Siegelson in New York. It is one of the world’s leading sources, a recognized authority on rare jewelry, precious stones and art objects. Collectible jewelry, Siegelson points out. Now the company is headed by Lee Siegelson, who represents the third generation of the family. To find jewels of this type you need a lot of knowledge and a lot of money. But above all, a big eye like this to identify pieces that can be enhanced. Even taking them apart.

Per Lee Siegelson tutto è iniziato con questa spilla realizzata da Mellerio c. 1850. “L’unico gioiello che ha cambiato il modo in cui guardo i gioielli - e mi ha messo su questa strada verso l'acquisto e la vendita dei più grandi esempi di gioielli del XIX secolo - era la Vanderbilt Rose”. (Fonte: Facebook)
It was the case, years ago, of a pair of pearls that belonged to the former empress of France, Eugenia, and used in a different set of earrings. But, in principle, Siegelson limits himself to restoring the jewels, in case they have any sign of time too much. In addition to jewels and precious stones, the Maison’s experts deal with art objects, contemporary designers, and even Siegelson designer jewels. The historical-artistic importance of the jewel, the taste and, obviously, the workmanship of the piece decide for the purchase. Among the most famous jewels kept in armored safes there is, for example, an Art Deco style Cartier bracelet (circa 1925).

Collana di Tiffany con pietra luna e zaffiri del Montana
Clip in oro e rubini di Bulgari, circa 1980
Orecchini paisley con diamanti e turchesi (da Facebook)
Clip in oro e diamanti di Suzanne Belperron
Spilla en tremblant a forma di piuma con diamanti e zaffiri, di Paul Flauto
Collana di diamanti di Chaumet
Collana di Tiffany con pietra luna e zaffiri del Montana
Orecchini con perle naturali e diamanti appartenuti alla imperatrice Eugenia di Francia
