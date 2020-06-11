The hidden treasures of Siegelson











Do you have a few thousand dollars to spend on a high-class jewel? Go to Siegelson in New York. It is one of the world’s leading sources, a recognized authority on rare jewelry, precious stones and art objects. Collectible jewelry, Siegelson points out. Now the company is headed by Lee Siegelson, who represents the third generation of the family. To find jewels of this type you need a lot of knowledge and a lot of money. But above all, a big eye like this to identify pieces that can be enhanced. Even taking them apart.



It was the case, years ago, of a pair of pearls that belonged to the former empress of France, Eugenia, and used in a different set of earrings. But, in principle, Siegelson limits himself to restoring the jewels, in case they have any sign of time too much. In addition to jewels and precious stones, the Maison’s experts deal with art objects, contemporary designers, and even Siegelson designer jewels. The historical-artistic importance of the jewel, the taste and, obviously, the workmanship of the piece decide for the purchase. Among the most famous jewels kept in armored safes there is, for example, an Art Deco style Cartier bracelet (circa 1925).



















