High Jewelery that Tells the Hours: The Classic Fusion High Jewelery 2023 from Hublot is a white gold watch set with 431 baguette-cut diamonds, totaling approximately 14.6 carats. The model sits alongside famous jewel watches, such as the Big Bang, the Spirit of Big Bang and the Square Bang Unico. The Classic Fusion High Jewelery 42 mm combines sophisticated gem-setting techniques with watchmaking skill, with a design that symbolized its birth in 1980.



Precious stones adorn the case, bezel, dial and clasp. The 241 diamonds on the dial required 120 hours of work, the equivalent of three weeks of full-time work. Another 60 diamonds are set around the bezel. The 42 mm case houses 94 baguette-cut diamonds and houses the HUB1710 caliber, observable from the back of the watch through the sapphire crystal. The automatic movement oscillates at a frequency of 4 Hz (28,800 changes per hour), offering a power reserve of 50 hours.

This luminous model aims to pay homage to Hublot’s tradition by fusing the artistic creativity of jewelery and the mastery of fine watchmaking: the result is a work of art that is both a watch and a jewel.

Ricardo Guadalupe, CEO of Hublot

The watchmaking of this caliber is perfect in every single detail: even the striped and alligator textured black rubber strap boasts a folding clasp embellished with 36 baguette-cut diamonds. In all, the setting of the 431 diamonds required over 200 hours of work and makes this extraordinary creation the perfect fusion of fine watchmaking and artisanal jewellery.

