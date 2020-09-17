Giovanni Raspini, Petra collection

Argento, bracciale, COLLANE — September 17, 2020 at 5:00 am

Petra is a Latin word that means rock. It is also the name of an ancient city with buildings carved directly into the mountain in Jordan. But now it is also a collection by Giovanni Raspini, a Tuscan brand specializing in silver jewelery. Predictably, the Petra collection is inspired by nature and, in particular, by the world of minerals. But it does not use gems: to show the bond with stones and rocks, the jewels of the collection instead show a particular texture, which appears as carved and engraved by light.

Collana in argento in bagno d'oro
Collana in argento in bagno d’oro

The jewels in the collection are made of investment casting and include a necklace, two bangles with spring opening, two earrings and two rings, all in silver. The same objects, apart from the two rings, are also offered in gilded silver, with a process that completely changes the effect of the metal. Even if of generous volumes, in any case, the jewels of the Petra collection are rather light to wear. Prices: the necklace costs 690 euros in the silver only version, 790 euros in gold-plated silver.

Collana in argento della collezione Petra
Collana in argento della collezione Petra

Anello in argento a fascia
Anello in argento a fascia

Orecchini in argento della collezione Petra
Orecchini in argento della collezione Petra
Orecchini in argento dorato
Orecchini in argento dorato
Bracciale rigido in argento dorato
Bracciale rigido in argento dorato

Anello in argento della collezione Petra
Anello in argento della collezione Petra







