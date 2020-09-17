Giovanni Raspini, Petra collection











Petra is a Latin word that means rock. It is also the name of an ancient city with buildings carved directly into the mountain in Jordan. But now it is also a collection by Giovanni Raspini, a Tuscan brand specializing in silver jewelery. Predictably, the Petra collection is inspired by nature and, in particular, by the world of minerals. But it does not use gems: to show the bond with stones and rocks, the jewels of the collection instead show a particular texture, which appears as carved and engraved by light.



The jewels in the collection are made of investment casting and include a necklace, two bangles with spring opening, two earrings and two rings, all in silver. The same objects, apart from the two rings, are also offered in gilded silver, with a process that completely changes the effect of the metal. Even if of generous volumes, in any case, the jewels of the Petra collection are rather light to wear. Prices: the necklace costs 690 euros in the silver only version, 790 euros in gold-plated silver.



















