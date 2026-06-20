Anello con zaffiro viola e agata
Anello con zaffiro viola e agata

Geometry seen through the eyes of Nicholas Varney

The jewels of great design by Nicholas Varney, one of the top jewels of the moment ♦

Among the designers who in recent years have reached quotations at the top there is Nicholas Varney. Being born in a rich environment, also from an aesthetic point of view, it meant something in his training. The father of Nicholas, in fact, is the owner of Dorothy Draper, who is an interior designer company in New York considered very anti-minimalist. He, however, decided to break away from the family and living in Palm Beach. But the taste for the richness of the elements that make up something, remained.

Organic forms, like fish and plants, but also abstract and geometric shapes characterize its jewels.

Orecchini in oro 18 carati
18-karat gold earrings

He do not works about environments, luxurious homes of wealthy Americans, but he is dedicated to the richness as composite jewelry, with the choice of unusual precious and semi precious stones. To be clear: her jewelry can cost several tens of thousands of dollars. They are, in short, for an audience of connoisseurs, who loves the colors, the combinations and metaphors. One of favorite subject of Nicholas Varney is the sea, but also the waters of the Mississippi River, Colorado. Surrounded for years by floral wallpaper and plush furnishings, also he has that typically American taste to mix a bit ‘styles. Eclecticism? It depends on your point of view. Here are some examples of his work.

Bracciale con laccio in pelle: oro, diamanri, madreperla, abalone
Leather bracelet: gold, diamonds, mother-of-pearl, abalone
Orecchini in oro giallo e cacholong
Yellow gold and cacholong earrings
Nicholas Varney
Nicholas Varney

Tags:

You might be interested in

bobdil

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Bracciale Grand Bleu
Previous Story

Giovanni Raspini for Summer

Anello in oro, smeraldo e scheda elettronica. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Next Story

Oushaba’s hi-tech jewels

Latest from Showroom

Orecchino con stivale texano

Summer earrings for VFS

Valentina Ferragni’s brand offers a capsule collection of earrings, plus a necklace. Three new pieces for