With the Riviera model, Baume & Mercier in 1973 proposed a watch with sporty elegance. It was one of the first steel sports watches in the world, rather than gold, contrary to the dictates of the time. Today, the Riviera collection continues to draw inspiration from the French Riviera with four new models: two with a chic look and two with a more sporty aesthetic.

Riviera M0A10770

The Riviera pattern is composed of waves, here in transparent decals. It has Roman numerals and riveted gold indexes coated in white Superluminova (blue emission), faceted gold hands for the hours and minutes coated in white Superluminova (blue emission), and a gold hand for the seconds. The date is at 3 o’clock. The steel case with polished and satin finish is 39 mm in diameter and 10.2 mm thick. To protect it, a scratch-resistant sapphire crystal with anti-reflective treatment on both sides. The sapphire crystal of the dodecagonal caseback, secured by four steel screws, reveals the watch’s mechanism. The triple folding clasp in stainless steel is equipped with safety pushers. As with all Riviera watches, it is adjustable for maximum adaptability and greater comfort. The two-year international warranty is extended to six years, for a total coverage of eight years, for all those who subscribe to it on the Baume & Mercier website. The model also has a frequency of four Hz (28,800 vibrations/hour) and is water-resistant to 10 ATM (approximately 100 m).

Riviera M0A10764

The highly structured, 12-sided design recalls the profile of the Mediterranean landscape. The terracotta color of the sunburst satin-finished lacquer dial is a representation of the rock that warms the Estérel massif. Against the backdrop of the transparent decal wave pattern, the hours and minutes are marked by riveted and rhodium-plated Roman numerals and indexes, rhodium-plated and faceted hands, all coated with white Superluminova (blue emission). The seconds hands are rhodium-plated. A date window appears at 3 o’clock. The case is 36 mm in diameter and 9.5 mm thick. Made of stainless steel with a polished and satin finish, it is protected by a scratch-resistant sapphire crystal with anti-reflective treatment on both sides. The dodecagonal case back is protected by a sapphire crystal secured by four polished steel screws and can be engraved. The octagonal crown, decorated with an embossed Phi logo, is free. The integrated bracelet features three rows of stainless steel links with a polished and satin finish. It can be easily replaced. The movement is automatic with a 38-hour power reserve, a frequency of four Hz (28,800 vibrations/hour) and water resistance of five ATM (approximately 50 m).



Riviera M0A10763

Another shade of green inspired by nature characterizes this Riviera that pays tribute to the plant species of the region. The Roman numerals and riveted rhodium-plated indexes are coated in Superluminova (blue emission), as are the faceted and rhodium-plated hour and minute hands. The seconds hand is also rhodium-plated. The date opens at 3 o’clock. The case has a diameter of 42 mm and a thickness of 10.6 mm, in polished and satin-finished stainless steel. It is protected by a scratch-resistant sapphire crystal with anti-reflective treatment on both sides. The sportier aesthetic is accentuated by a micro-sandblasted Adlc steel bezel, secured by four screws in the same material. The dodecagonal case back is protected by a sapphire crystal and can be embellished with a personalized engraving. It comes with an integrated black rubber strap with an interchangeable canvas pattern. It is powered by an automatic movement that provides a 38-hour power reserve and a frequency of four Hz (28,800 vibrations/hour). It is water resistant to 10 ATM (approximately 100 m).



Riviera M0A10768

The dark blue dial is satin-finished sunray lacquered and colored. It has Roman numerals, riveted indexes and faceted hour and minute hands, all rhodium-plated and coated in Superluminova (blue emission). The seconds hand is rhodium-plated. The date window appears at 3 o’clock. The diameter is 42 mm, thickness 10.6 mm. The polished and satin-finished stainless steel case is protected by a scratch-resistant sapphire crystal with anti-reflective treatment on both sides. The Adlc-micro-sandblasted steel bezel secured by four screws creates a strong stylistic effect. Protected by a sapphire crystal, secured by four steel screws, the 12-sided case back can be engraved. The crown is made of steel and adorned with a black line and embellished with the Phi logo in relief. The integrated strap is made of black rubber with a canvas pattern. Interchangeable, it can be removed without tools. The watch is powered by an automatic movement with a 38-hour power reserve, a frequency of four Hz (28,800 vibrations per hour) and is water resistant to 10 ATM (approximately 100 m).