New rings by Stroili, a brand that recently decided to offer a new image to its potential customers. The Italian company, which is part of the French group Thom, together with the communication giant Ogilvy has chosen a higher positioning of its jewels, which remain offered at accessible prices, but which have slightly more premium characteristics.

This choice is reflected, for example, in the use of 9-karat gold, which contains 0.375% of precious metal: a compromise to keep the price of the jewels low. Along with yellow or white gold, the new rings by Stroili also feature precious stones, as in the case of the ring with a small blue sapphire in the center and a crown of diamonds. They are very small gems, obviously, but the price remains small, which in this case is 289 euros. Other alternatives include the use of semi-precious stones, such as malachite or onyx for chevalier-type rings. In other cases, finally, 9-karat gold is combined with cubic zirconia crystals.