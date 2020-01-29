The Tweed de Chanel high jewelery collection











Do not associate tweed with Old England atmospheres or hunting trips worthy of Downton Abbey: this fabric is golden for Chanel. But not only because tweed is a timeless material for clothing: in fact, the Maison’s new high jewelery collection is inspired by this fabric.



Indeed, it seems that the founder Gabrielle Chanel loved tweed, also thanks to her love affair with the Duke of Westminster in the 1920s. This crossed fabric of Scottish origin, in fact, has also been adapted by the French designer to the women’s wardrobe, later imitated by Karl Lagerfeld. And, now, conceptually to jewelry.



In Paris, in fact, Chanel presented the Tweed collection, created by Patrice Leguereau, creative director of Chanel jewelry. Tweed de Chanel also makes use of the ideal contribution from Lesage, a company purchased in 2002 and specialized in weaving technique. The fabrics of the new collection were inspired by those fabrics, embroidery and textures, 45 pieces that recreate the tweed effect with gold and precious stones. Among these there are also three bracelets-watches made with yellow gold, diamonds, onyx and pearls.

















