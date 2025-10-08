FerriFirenze has chosen Milan-based AFF Comunicazione. The company founded by Alessia Fattori Franchini will support the Florentine company, which rebranded a couple of years ago (previously called Ferrari Firenze) with its communications strategy and press office activities, media strategy & media buying, PR & digital PR, celebrity endorsement & influencer marketing.

FerriFirenze, headed by Giulia Callegari, daughter of founder Ilaria Furlotti, is headquartered in Villa Corsi Salviati, a 15th-century building in Sesto Fiorentino, a few kilometers from Florence. The Italian fashion house’s jewelry, historically characterized by movable elements, is widely distributed in the Middle East and is also appreciated by Queen Rania of Jordan and prestigious clients in Hong Kong and Dubai.