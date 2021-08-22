









The Sylva & Cie jewels, Maison in Los Angeles founded in 2007 ♦ ︎

Fifteen years old Sylva & Cie, a brand made in Los Angeles, but with a long history behind it. Jewelery is the fruit of the creativity of Sylva Yepremian, born in Lebanon, and her husband, Raffi Yepremian. Both are Armenian origin, and they are the creative minds that have convinced several celebrities to choose their jewels inspired by antique or Art Deco designs, of which the couple is also collector. Gold and stones with a considerable size are the basic ingredients for their jewels.



Sylva was born in Lebanon but spent her early years in Paris. At age 16, she and her family moved to Los Angeles. She first worked as artist in painting. But then he heard the recall of origins: Sylva’s father, Jirair Guiragossian, was a jeweler who worked for Cartier in Paris. What other teacher could there be better? Its production includes unique or limited edition pieces: in all four collections per year. It has a well-defined style, which includes stones with asymmetrical facets. And she is very happy with what she did in her life: her favorite song is Je ne regrette rien by Edith Piaf.