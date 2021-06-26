









California. Sun, beaches, waves. And a fashion that loves comfort and the informal. In this context Jennifer DeMoro found inspiration for her jewels, which have the seventies as their ideal, when California was the dream of young people all over the world. But Jennifer DeMoro’s jewels are not necessarily to be attributed to a hippy atmosphere or the current Coachella Festival. The designer’s brand is based in southern California, in San Clemente, a seaside town just below Los Angeles. The beach lifestyle in her jewels is transformed into many colored semi-precious stones, which adapt to shiny gold and which remind the designer of the sunsets and intense shades of her territory.



The stones often have special cuts and the colors are chosen to express strong contrasts, with clear geometric shapes: sapphires, rubies, garnets, spinels, emeralds and amethysts are worked with cuts that include baguette, princess, round and marquise. And just a few days ago Jennifer DeMoro finished the Jewelery Design course at Gia.