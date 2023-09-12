Measuring the heartbeat of the jewelry industry in Italy. This is the objective of the periodic survey of the Italian Goldsmiths’ Club, carried out by Intesa Sanpaolo, the largest Italian bank. And the fourth edition of the investigation, presented as part of Vicenzaoro, took a photograph in pink tones, the color of optimism as well as of the female world. In summary, 39% of the operators consulted in the survey expect an increase in turnover in 2023, more or less the same as at the end of 2022. Positive expectations also for investments, expected to grow by one operator out of three, with peaks of 42% for larger companies. As confirmation, the jewelry sector in the first six months of the year grew in terms of turnover (+10.2%), better than the fashion system and the Italian manufacturing average. And in the first five months of 2023, gold jewelry exports exceeded 4 billion euros, up 9% in value and 2% in quantity.

The June edition of the survey on the sentiment of entrepreneurs in the gold sector confirms once again the positive forecasts, especially for medium-large companies and for the foreign market. Despite the uncertainty, one out of three companies has decided to increase investments: with this, smaller companies aim to respond to the ever-changing competitive context. For medium-large companies, the inclination to invest is mainly linked to the evolution of international markets and to technological and machinery updating. In consideration of the dynamism of the Italian sector in this particular historical phase, with the questionnaire we wanted to investigate the distinctive characteristics of Made in Italy considered most important by entrepreneurs, and the mix that emerges is extremely interesting, as is the cross-reading with the the list of critical issues reported. This double level of interpretation strongly brings out a crucial theme: the challenge of the lack of skilled labor represents a critical issue that directly impacts on the very concept of Made in Italy. It is confirmed that it is essential to tackle this problem in a strategic and collaborative way, promoting adequate training and the development of skills, in order to preserve the identity and value of Italian excellence on the international scene.

Giorgio Villa, President of the Italian Goldsmiths’ Club

In short, Made in Italy jewelry is in good health. A success which, according to the companies questioned, derives from the quality of the product (74%), the craftsmanship of the production (66%) and the professionalism of the workforce, which represents a key factor for more than half of those who replied (51% ). But this is also the weak point: there is a shortage of qualified manpower. Finding labor is perceived as an obstacle by 75% of medium-large companies.