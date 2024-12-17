Dukachi introduces its first classic collection, a curated line of jewelry inspired by the reimagined bow motif of the traditional Ukrainian ornament, the dukach. Once a symbol of power and status among Ukrainians from the 17th to the 20th century, the dukach now merges history and modernity in Dukachi’s new line. The dukach is a traditional metal pendant worn by women and has roots not only in Ukraine, but also in broader European traditions. Across Europe, similar ornamental medallions symbolized prosperity, identity and cultural heritage. By combining these historical influences with cutting-edge design, Dukachi reinterprets this symbol with contemporary style.



The dukach bow, a signature element of traditional Ukrainian jewelry, becomes the centerpiece of the collection. Represented as a monogram, the reinterpretation of the bow motif symbolizes Dukachi’s transition into a new creative chapter. Crafted in yellow, white and rose gold, the pieces feature pavé details of black and white diamonds and semi-pavé. The collection includes pendants, stud earrings, rings and bracelets: 20 pieces in total.

