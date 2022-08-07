









News is scarce, but there is a lot to observe and, perhaps, wear in Kika Alvarenga’s work. She is one of the few designers who handcraft the prototype of the jewels, ready for the subsequent finishing. You started your business in 2017 and work in Belo Horizonte, the Brazilian capital of the state of Minas Gerais, the second most populous area in Brazil and, above all, the one where there are numerous gem mines. Moreover, Kika Alvarenga is known to have graduated from Central Saint Martins University of Arts in London and, as she immediately appears from her jewels, she has a particular attention to semi-precious stones, such as tourmalines.



For her collections, the designer also uses both silver and gold, sometimes rhodium-plated, but her work is concentrated on the stones. She loves to highlight the color of the gems, but also the imperfections. A passion that she was born after a trip to Diamantina, in Minas Gerais, where she saw a gold mine up close and was fascinated by the stories and tools used in the extraction of the stones.