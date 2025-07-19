Annalisa per Pandora
Annalisa stars as Pandora Italy

Singer-songwriter Annalisa is Pandora’s new official ambassador for the Italian market. Annalisa, whose full name is Annalisa Scarrone, emerged as a solo singer between 2010 and 2011 by participating in the tenth edition of the talent show Amici di Maria De Filippi, where she won the Journalism Critics’ Award, which she also won the following year in the Big category.

Annalisa will be the protagonist of Pandora Italy’s 2025 campaign across all communication touchpoints: from social media channels to the TV commercial, from the windows of Pandora stores located throughout Italy to the e-commerce site it.pandora.net. Annalisa wears the Yin and Yang pendant charm, with a look featuring a mix of metals, symbols, and stories from the Pandora Moments, Timeless, and Pandora Essence collections.
