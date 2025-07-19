Designer jewelry, jewels of desire. Those by the refined Greek designer Nikos Koulis are among the most popular among those who love modern, innovative, yet balanced jewelry that retains a certain sobriety. Like the jewels from the Whish capsule collection, which Koulis offered through a special sale at Sotheby’s Paris. A total of 30 pieces are reserved for collectors of the Athens-based jeweler.



The jewelry, unique, handcrafted pieces, confirm the designer’s innovative flair, with diamonds and rubies forming rigorously symmetrical constellations, set in rhodium-plated gold or aluminum. The highlight is the necklace with pear-cut white diamonds and pigeon-blood rubies, which took over 200 days to create in Koulis’s atelier. They are simple to look at, but often complex jewels to make due to the attention to setting and the difficulty of arranging so many gems on the jewels, which in some cases recall the dandelion flowers that we blow as children.

