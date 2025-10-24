Collier in titanio e diamanti della collezione Aqua
Chantecler Fine Jewelry with Aqua

The Chantecler Aqua demi-parure, dedicated to the sea of ​​Capri.

Dive into the waters of Capri with Chantecler, the jewelry brand from the island off Naples. Aqua is a fine jewelry demi-parure that innovates on the classic design associated with the Maison, owned by the Aprea family. The material used is also innovative: titanium. The shape of the jewelry alludes to the power of the Mediterranean waves in winter: the metal features irregular volumes, with folds and lugs, just like the sea. The set consists of a necklace, ring, earrings, and a handmade bracelet.

