The Chantecler Aqua demi-parure, dedicated to the sea of ​​Capri.

Dive into the waters of Capri with Chantecler, the jewelry brand from the island off Naples. Aqua is a fine jewelry demi-parure that innovates on the classic design associated with the Maison, owned by the Aprea family. The material used is also innovative: titanium. The shape of the jewelry alludes to the power of the Mediterranean waves in winter: the metal features irregular volumes, with folds and lugs, just like the sea. The set consists of a necklace, ring, earrings, and a handmade bracelet.

Titanium and diamond ring from the Aqua Collection