Challenging sailing for Gismondi 1754

Another challenging quarter for the Gismondi group (Gismondi 1754 and Vendorafa brands). The results for the third quarter of 2025 show a sales volume of €2 million, a 21% decrease compared to the same period in 2024. Revenues for the three months, according to a company statement, were influenced by sales growth in the US Wholesale channel (an increase of more than 100% compared to the previous quarter), the performance of the Prague Franchising division (an increase of +35% compared to the previous quarter), and Special Sales (over 100%), while sales in the European Wholesale segment (-87% compared to 2024) and Wholesale Other segment (-100%) declined.

Despite ongoing global geopolitical tensions, including armed conflicts and instability in key markets, and the impact of US customs duties estimated at 10-15% on luxury goods exports, we maintain a positive outlook for our Group’s future. Our third-quarter results highlight encouraging resilience, with a clear recovery in sales in the US Wholesale channel, up over 100%. Despite the tariffs, we are strengthening our sales operations with pricing strategies to mitigate the effects and capitalize on the recovery in consumption.
Massimo Gismondi, CEO of Gismondi 1754

