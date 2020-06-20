Borgioni, jewels to hard rock











America with Italian roots: the Borgioni brand between rock and star system for jewels with a resolute style ♦

A bit ‘rock, a little’ traditional, but very American: the brand Borgioni jewels is based on the ideas of a team, mother-daughter, Rhonda and Tiffany Bartolacci, with clear Italian origin. The brand, in fact, named after the matriarch of the family, Emily Rose Borgioni Bartolacci. She loved jewels of yesteryear, the ones that are handed down from generation to generation. And this taste a bit ‘retro, with the manners made in the USA, influenced at times by excesses, has become a mix of style, a bit’ like the bowls of ice cream with many flavors: even if they seem a bit ‘too composite , there are many who appreciate them.



The Borgioni collections in the bohemian style by Tiffany lives with that rather gothic by Rhonda. In practice, they live happily with two different philosophies. Not surprising, really, that this type of jewelry are been loved by Heidi Klum, Brad Pitt, Steven Tyler of Aerosmith & Miranda Lambert, who years ago appreciated the iron necklaces and rubies with skulls or Buddha. Jewelry, yes, but with strong colors. Rudy Serra













