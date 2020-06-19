Federica Tosi queen of Rome











The jewels of the Roman designer Federica Tosi: Nina Zilli, Illary Blasi and … like them ♦ ︎

“Jewelry is the natural completion of the clothing collection,” explains Federica Tosi. And it is a common opinion that, in this case, has a different flavor. Because she is the designer of the clothing and jewelry lines that bear her name. Federica Tosi is one of the new names, but with several fans already, of Roman fashion. And it is one of the few cases of designers who deal with both the clothing line (she has just presented his 2018 collection at high fashion shows in Rome) and jewelry. Indeed, to tell the truth, she started with designing jewelry in collaboration with Swarovski.



The rings, earrings and necklaces are in brass or silver bathed in rose, yellow and burnished gold. But behind the designer has the appreciation of a series of characters from the world of Italian entertainment, such as Nina Zilli, Ilary Blasi, Fiorella Mannoia, Laura Pausini, Rocío Muñoz Morales, Nicoletta Romanoff, Camilla Filippi, Lucia Mascino, Valentina Romani, Matilde Gioli and Stella Egypt. Federica Tosi’s career, she says, began by chance after a trip to the United States in 2006, where she discovered the art of composition with crystals, which she then used for her jewelry collections, now also sold from online stores such as LuisaViaRoma. After a period of professional growth, the Federica Tosi brand was born in 2016. But it has already been successful. Giulia Netrese

















