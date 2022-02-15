









How sexy is the color blue? Sarah Jessica Parker, the actress who more than any other represents the face of Sex & The City, celebrated Valentine’s Day with Tiffany, obviously in New York, the city where the fiction that she made her famous takes place. The Maison sponsor of the evening lit the Empire State Building in the color Tiffany Blue, while Sarah Jessica Parker was in the company of the president and CEO of Tiffany & Co, Anthony Ledru. The role of the American actress consisted in pressing the switch to start the lighting of the most famous skyscraper in the world.



It was also the first time in history that the Empire State Building gave up traditional red lighting on Valentine’s Day. Sarah Jessica Parker’s outfit is inevitable, for the occasion she wore a Tiffany Victoria necklace and earrings along with a Tiffany & Co. Schlumberger ring and clip.

















