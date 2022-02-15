









The Moon and the planets interpreted in Jaqueline Cullen’s jewels ♦ ︎

Art does not like middle ways. And not even designers like Jaqueline Cullen lull themselves into compromise. On the contrary, they take specific roads, either on one side or the other. Jaqueline Cullen, for example, had adopted black as the main color for her jewelry a year ago. And to follow this inspiration, she had used materials such as whitby jet (a kind of fossil wood) and black diamond. But art does not like the middle ground. The designer also took the opposite path: all white.



Instead of the whitby jet black, used for other jewels, Jaqueline chose white agate, in all its shades, from the milky color to that with a pale blue shade. Planets and satellites, in the photographs of the Hubble Space Telescope, are all dotted with craters. And in the jewels of the Galactica collection, the holes are transformed into small champagne-colored or ice-blue diamonds, which dot the surface. But not only. For her jewels, the designer also used variegated Botswana agate, a stone with infinite shades, or labradorite, again with small diamonds set, or iridescent spectrolite. All jewels are handmade in London, where the designer’s Maison is based.