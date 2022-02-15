ANELLI, COLLANE, vetrina — February 15, 2022 at 4:49 am

On the Moon with Jaqueline Cullen




The Moon and the planets interpreted in Jaqueline Cullen’s jewels ♦ ︎

Art does not like middle ways. And not even designers like Jaqueline Cullen lull themselves into compromise. On the contrary, they take specific roads, either on one side or the other. Jaqueline Cullen, for example, had adopted black as the main color for her jewelry a year ago. And to follow this inspiration, she had used materials such as whitby jet (a kind of fossil wood) and black diamond. But art does not like the middle ground. The designer also took the opposite path: all white.

Jaqueline Cullen, orecchini in oro, agata grigia, diamanti champagne, diamanti blu
Jaqueline Cullen, orecchini in oro, agata grigia, diamanti champagne, diamanti blu

Instead of the whitby jet black, used for other jewels, Jaqueline chose white agate, in all its shades, from the milky color to that with a pale blue shade. Planets and satellites, in the photographs of the Hubble Space Telescope, are all dotted with craters. And in the jewels of the Galactica collection, the holes are transformed into small champagne-colored or ice-blue diamonds, which dot the surface. But not only. For her jewels, the designer also used variegated Botswana agate, a stone with infinite shades, or labradorite, again with small diamonds set, or iridescent spectrolite. All jewels are handmade in London, where the designer’s Maison is based.
Orecchini con agata del Botswana, oro, diamanti
Orecchini con agata del Botswana, oro, diamanti

Anello con spectrolite, giada nera, diamanti
Anello con spectrolite, giada nera, diamanti
Pendente con labradorite e diamanti neri
Pendente con labradorite e diamanti neri
Orecchini in whitby jet modellato a mano, oro, diamanti neri
Orecchini in whitby jet modellato a mano, oro, diamanti neri
Anello in oro 18 carati con pietra luna, zaffiri bianchi, diamanti
Anello in oro 18 carati con pietra luna, zaffiri bianchi, diamanti
Orecchini pendenti con agata del Botswana, oro, diamanti champagne
Orecchini pendenti con agata del Botswana, oro, diamanti champagne

Collezione Galactica, orecchini in agata grigia, diamanti champagne e blu
Collezione Galactica, orecchini in agata grigia, diamanti champagne e blu







