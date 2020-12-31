Bering’s modular rings











Modular rings, which rotate, which become pastimes to move with your fingers: they are those of the Danish Bering ♦

The Danish brand Bering combines minimalist design with a strong capacity for innovation. The brand produces both watches and jewelry, as the name suggests, marries a style that is inspired by the beauty of the Arctic Sea, with clean lines and simple elegance. The Artic Symphony Collection, for example, presents a series of rings of different non-precious materials, but high quality, which can be combined with a single system.

The customer can, in fact, join the different rings to assemble their favorite combination of jewelry, as shown in the video. The rings are made of rose gold plated steel, but also ceramic and cubic zirconia, or with a colored pavé. The novelty consists in the possibility of joining the different rings in the preferred sequence, combining the black of the ceramic with the pink of the metal and the reflections of the zircons. The system is called twist and change, that is, it twists and changes. For a combination ring, an outer ring must first be chosen as the basis. Just unscrew the outer ring to be able to combine it with a wide selection of inner rings, made with materials such as hi-tech ceramic, Swarovski elements, stainless steel and the Milanese mesh. It is necessary to keep in mind the size of the rings: the inner one must be two numbers larger than the outer one (for example, if the outer ring is size 50, the inner ring must be size 55).

















