New Year with a jewel in the hair











Party with something precious in your hair: a tiara. Diadems and crowns are perfect jewels for a special evening ♦

A little courage and a sparkling touch: to feel like queens of the night on the occasion of a special evening (you decide which one) you just need a jewel in your hair. You don’t have to be a princess or wear a wedding dress to wear a tiara. By the way, it is better to specify: a tiara is a light ornamental crown. It is a jewel worn by women since ancient times. The women of ancient Greece and the matrons of ancient Rome wore a tiara. Today the tiara is worn in particular during very formal occasions but not only, as some believe, for the wedding ceremony. If you are curious, the word tiara is a word that has been preserved from Latin, and in turn derives from the ancient Greek τιάρα, a term that was imported from ancient Persian. A synonym for tiara is diadem.



The tiara is often associated with nobility, although it is an ornament that has now come into common use, even if limited to important occasions. It is widely used, for example, in American high society. The fact remains that originally tiaras and diadems were the prerogative of the nobles. It is no coincidence that the British royal family has an unknown number of them. The queen often wears tiaras at state ceremonies. Most of Queen Elizabeth’s tiaras are a legacy of Queen Alexandra of Denmark, wife of Edward VII, the eldest son of Queen Victoria.



Queen Mary, wife of George V, son of Edward), for example received a famous kokoshnik style tiara (Russian folk hairstyle) as a wedding gift from Lord and Lady Iveagh in 1893. It consists of numerous interlocking diamond circles, with pearl drops stuck inside. It is now worn by Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and wife of Prince Charles.



But tiaras aren’t always that valuable. There are some with faux pearls, there are tiaras with Swarovski crystals, small Greek-style crowns, but with leather leaves instead of gold. In short, this jewel is no longer placed only on crowned heads and there are also those who wear it to go out at night, like Rihanna, Sarah Jessica Parker and other celebrities. In short, why do without it?



















