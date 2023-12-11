The second life of Chimento, one of the historic brands of Vicenza jewelry, shines again. But without forgetting the past, with an accumulated tradition that is also identified in one of the brand’s historic collections: Armillas. Now the jewelry line evolves into Armillas Glow, which takes up the decades-old style of the collection with new, updated brilliance. Chimento’s collection focuses on two elements: the round and convex surfaces, which increase the movement of the jewel, but also in the sound that some models can produce, such as bracelets and necklaces equipped with numerous circles.



Necklaces and bracelets, in some cases, can also produce a pleasant and discreet jingle, which draws attention to the jewel (and to the wearer). For this reason Chimento defines these jewels as multisensory. The jewels are made of 18k yellow gold, which is combined, in some pieces, with a pavé of white diamonds. The collection includes the four classic jewelery pieces: rings, necklaces, bracelets and earrings, studs or pendants.