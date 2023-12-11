Bracciale in oro giallo della collezione Armillas Glow
Armillas Glow jewels by Chimento

The second life of Chimento, one of the historic brands of Vicenza jewelry, shines again. But without forgetting the past, with an accumulated tradition that is also identified in one of the brand’s historic collections: Armillas. Now the jewelry line evolves into Armillas Glow, which takes up the decades-old style of the collection with new, updated brilliance. Chimento’s collection focuses on two elements: the round and convex surfaces, which increase the movement of the jewel, but also in the sound that some models can produce, such as bracelets and necklaces equipped with numerous circles.

Orecchini pendenti in oro giallo 18 carati
18k yellow gold drop earrings

Necklaces and bracelets, in some cases, can also produce a pleasant and discreet jingle, which draws attention to the jewel (and to the wearer). For this reason Chimento defines these jewels as multisensory. The jewels are made of 18k yellow gold, which is combined, in some pieces, with a pavé of white diamonds. The collection includes the four classic jewelery pieces: rings, necklaces, bracelets and earrings, studs or pendants.

Collana in oro giallo 18 carati con pavé di diamanti naturali. Lunghezza 45 centimetri
18k yellow gold necklace with pavé natural diamonds. Length 45 centimetres
Collana in oro giallo 18 carati. Lunghezza 45 centimetri
18k yellow gold necklace. Length 45 centimetres
Orecchini a lobo in oro giallo 18 carati con pavé di diamanti naturali
18k yellow gold stud earrings with natural diamond pavé
Anello a spirale in oro giallo 18 carati con pavé di diamanti
Spiral ring in 18k yellow gold with pavé diamonds
Anello in oro giallo
Yellow gold ring

