Chimento launches the rings that fit the finger











The new Chimento presents a new patent: Size-Fit, a mechanism that serves to ensure a greater fit of the rings. Size-Fit, claims Chimento, allows you to extend the diameter of the rings up to five sizes: it will no longer be necessary, therefore, to resort to the jeweler to adjust the size every time the ring becomes too narrow or too wide on the finger. Furthermore, the mechanism can become the right solution for rings that cannot be tailored.



Size-Fit is completely invisible inside the ring, without compromising the design, style and beauty of the jewel. In this way the jewel adapts naturally when the ring is worn, extending or shrinking if necessary, with greater comfort for the wearer.



Brio, Luce and Essenza are the first three collections to adopt the new Size-Fit mechanism. The rings in these collections are in 18-karat gold with natural white diamonds, available in three different designs. They are available in the three colors of gold, yellow, white and pink, glossy or satin finish and different sizes.



















