









With a great-grandfather model maker in Denmark, a craftsman grandfather and an environment where sculpture was at home, Annette Ferdinandsen grew up with a passion for creating objects with her own hands. She was born in Los Angeles, she moved to New York, where she attended the Rhode Island School of Design. In addition to studying art, the designer attended jewelry courses at school and, perhaps inevitably, she began to create jewelry that today are also sold through marketplaces such as Moda Operandi. More than ornaments, she considers jewels to be small sculptures that she creates with skill.



Anette, who lives not far from New York, in the Hudson River Valley, but enough to be in contact with nature, has placed at the center of her professional world what she sees in the woods, such as leaves and acorns, which often become earrings. The style is clean, simple, with a Scandinavian design scent. Each piece is handcrafted in her workshop, where she keeps small testimonies of the natural world, from shells and to colorful feathers and flowers. She uses 10 or 14 karat gold, small pearls, coral, stones such as jade and malachite.