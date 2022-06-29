









For some time, the small pendants that enrich necklaces and bracelets have been a personal manifesto of one’s character, of the preferences of the moment or, simply, of one’s mood. A large number of jewelry companies, such as the Catalan PdPaola, therefore push the idea of ​​composing their own jewelery following individual aesthetics. You are spoiled for choice. Also for PdPaola the catalog of charms available is really wide and allows you to range between the different types of pendants, which are in sterling silver plated with 18 carat gold. In addition, they also use natural stones such as labradorite, amazonite or mother of pearl, together with white cubic zirconia.



In addition to the material with which they are made, the choice of charms can obviously be oriented to their shape. There are numbers, probably to be used for an important date, or perhaps to remember a phone number. Or you can simply choose pendants with stones set or, again, those with a fun design, such as the astronaut or the dinosaur.