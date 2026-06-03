New charms reminiscent of vacations and the beach for bracelets and necklaces.

Take a trip to the seaside with jewelry dedicated to the sea. It’s a classic summer idea that Rosato, a Bros Manifatture brand, offers with the Storie collection. The underwater world is represented with charms like those in the shape of a lifebelt, beach rackets, surfboards, bathing suits, or sand buckets. The collection is crafted from rose gold-plated silver and colored enamels. The series also includes a variety of pendants to add to necklaces or bracelets.



The Storie collection is one of the most enduring of the accessible jewelry brand’s collections. Rosato offers charm series inspired by a particular theme: in this case, the marine environment, but Storie has also explored themes like sport, travel, or fashion. The goal is to create jewelry suitable for different situations and environments, yet consistent in creative style.





