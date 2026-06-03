Bracciale in argento placcato oto rosa e charm ciambella di salvataggio
Bracciale in argento placcato oto rosa e charm ciambella di salvataggio

At the seaside with Rosato

New charms reminiscent of vacations and the beach for bracelets and necklaces.

Take a trip to the seaside with jewelry dedicated to the sea. It’s a classic summer idea that Rosato, a Bros Manifatture brand, offers with the Storie collection. The underwater world is represented with charms like those in the shape of a lifebelt, beach rackets, surfboards, bathing suits, or sand buckets. The collection is crafted from rose gold-plated silver and colored enamels. The series also includes a variety of pendants to add to necklaces or bracelets.

Catena con charm secchiello per la sabbia
Chain with sand bucket charm

The Storie collection is one of the most enduring of the accessible jewelry brand’s collections. Rosato offers charm series inspired by a particular theme: in this case, the marine environment, but Storie has also explored themes like sport, travel, or fashion. The goal is to create jewelry suitable for different situations and environments, yet consistent in creative style.
Charm racchettone da spiaggia
Beach racket charm

Charm cabina in argento e smalto
Silver and enamel cabin charm

Charm ciambella di salvataggio
Lifebuoy charm

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