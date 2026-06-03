New jewelry from the Maison, which is also easier to wear.

Maison Picchiotti succeeds in the dual objective of preserving its classic yet innovative style while continuing to offer high-end jewelry with meticulous attention to detail and offering interesting goldsmith solutions. This is the case with the ring, which appears to have a hexagonal structure. In reality, upon closer inspection, the ring is composed of two diamonds with an original trapezoidal cut, placed at the center along the longest side. This creates a hexagonal shape, but with a raised volume at the center, which gives the piece movement. This geometry is also surrounded by sapphires that follow its perimeter. Finally, the ring is made using the patented Xpandable system, which allows the piece to flexibly adapt to the circumference of the finger it is worn on.

The same system is also used for a series of bracelets from the Valenza-based Maison. In this case, the Xpandable line offers variations in white diamonds only, or paired with rubies (the trendiest stone right now), sapphires, and yellow diamonds. Here too, the flexibility of the jewel not only makes it easier to wear, but also makes it more comfortable to wear for extended periods.