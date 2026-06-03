Anello Xpandable con al centro due diamanti trapezoidali e zaffiri. Ccopyright: gioiellis.com
Anello Xpandable con al centro due diamanti trapezoidali e zaffiri. Ccopyright: gioiellis.com

Flexible Fine Jewelry by Picchiotti

New jewelry from the Maison, which is also easier to wear.

Maison Picchiotti succeeds in the dual objective of preserving its classic yet innovative style while continuing to offer high-end jewelry with meticulous attention to detail and offering interesting goldsmith solutions. This is the case with the ring, which appears to have a hexagonal structure. In reality, upon closer inspection, the ring is composed of two diamonds with an original trapezoidal cut, placed at the center along the longest side. This creates a hexagonal shape, but with a raised volume at the center, which gives the piece movement. This geometry is also surrounded by sapphires that follow its perimeter. Finally, the ring is made using the patented Xpandable system, which allows the piece to flexibly adapt to the circumference of the finger it is worn on.

Bracciale Xpandable con zaffiri e diamanti. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Bracelet from the Xpandable collection with sapphires and diamonds. Copyright: gioiellis.com

The same system is also used for a series of bracelets from the Valenza-based Maison. In this case, the Xpandable line offers variations in white diamonds only, or paired with rubies (the trendiest stone right now), sapphires, and yellow diamonds. Here too, the flexibility of the jewel not only makes it easier to wear, but also makes it more comfortable to wear for extended periods.

Bracciale con diamanti bianchi e rubini. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Bracelet with white diamonds and rubies. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Bracciale con diamanti bianchi e gialli. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Bracelet with white and yellow diamonds. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Bracciale con diamanti bianchi. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Bracelet with white diamonds. Copyright: gioiellis.com

Tags:

You might be interested in

Red

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Bracciale in argento placcato oto rosa e charm ciambella di salvataggio
Previous Story

At the seaside with Rosato

Latest from Showroom

Zydo, bracciale pezzo unico con zaffiri intense vivid per 132,24 carati. Copyright: gioiellis.com

Zydo’s new colors

Fine jewelry by Zydo, featuring diamonds and boundless colored gemstones. Zydo was founded in 1972 in