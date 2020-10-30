news, Tiffany — October 30, 2020 at 9:57 am

Agreement: LVMH buys Tiffany with a discount




Breakfast at Tiffany’s, with discount. The French group LVMH gets the go-ahead to purchase Tiffany, but at a lower figure than that agreed a year ago: the coronavirus has hit luxury purchases and, therefore, had called the agreement into question. LVMH’s step backwards had sparked a legal battle: the next step would take place before an American court next January. Instead, peace came.

L'anello in oro rosa Tiffany T1
Anello in oro rosa Tiffany T1

LVMH has reached an agreement to acquire Tiffany at $ 131.5 per share, less than the initially agreed $ 135. The new proposal equates to a price for the American luxury brand of 15.96 billion dollars. The discounted price offers a slight premium (+ 1.2%) over the close ($ 129.95) on the Tiffany Stock Exchange on Wednesday on Wall Street. The agreement reached (which still requires a final approval by the shareholders’ meetings) allows the French to save over 400 million compared to an agreement valued a year ago over 16 billion dollars. And, above all, to have wide access to the star and stripes luxury market.
Insegna di Tiffany a Londra
Insegna di Tiffany a Londra

Bernard Arnault
Bernard Arnault, numero uno di Lvmh

Alessandro Bogliolo, ceo di Tiffany
Alessandro Bogliolo, ceo di Tiffany







Tags

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *