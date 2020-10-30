Piaget’s dazzling bracelet-watch











Piaget’s joyful journey to a fantastic land of magic and mystery, romance and rarity, the Wings of Light high jewelery collection, continues. The new step, after the fascinating ones announced in June, is called Ecstatic Dance. The result is a secret watch-bracelet. In short, one of those jewels of exceptional beauty, value and creativity that can only be born in the workshops of great Maison, such as the one based in Geneva.



The bracelet, in fact, is a piece of incredible impact and is presented by the Swiss company with words that evoke imaginary landscapes: “As the sun sets on the horizon of a tropical paradise, we reach an oasis of tranquility and enchantment where we are witnesses of excellence that takes the form of an explosion of exotic brilliance. We can bask in the golden glow of two exceptional diamonds of the most sought-after color quality possible, the Fancy Vivid Yellow ”.



The yellow diamonds used for this jewel are, in fact, an aspect to underline: only one diamond out of ten thousand is in fact classified as fancy. And among those referred to as fancy yellow, only 6% are recognized as vivid. The diamonds of this type, used for the bracelet-watch, are proposed with a radiant cut, chosen because the facets reflect the light like rays of the sun.



The two fancy yellow diamonds accompany the setting of the 87.23 carats of diamonds: 491 marquise-cut gems in 69 different sizes have been created to perfectly fit the design before being meticulously placed in their place. The marquise cut is much loved by Piaget and has become one of the Maison’s hallmarks.



The gems follow a graduated design on each part of the curved surface of the bracelet. This amazing mastery of the setting work produces an effect of volume and depth. The same attention to detail extends to the openwork on the back of the creation that allows the light to penetrate and create a thousand sparkles in the wonderful soleil motif. The effect is dazzling and in a sense even overshadows the degree of craftsmanship required to create it. Taken together, this secret watch requires a total of 800 hours of work.















