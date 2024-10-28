From the world of economics and finance to jewelry: this is the path of Amany Afify, who four years ago founded Anty, based in Washington DC, the capital of the United States. But which retains a special bond with Egypt, the country of origin of the brand’s founder. Amany moved to the United States to continue her university studies in economics and, after her degree and master’s degree, she worked as an analyst for various institutions, including the International Monetary Fund. Then, however, her passion for jewelry prevailed. Without forgetting her history, however. Starting with the name: Anty is an Arabic word that means You and also refers to the difficulty that an immigrant encounters in the integration process.



The jewelry offered, however, is perfectly integrated into the Western style that includes gold and precious stones for rings, bracelets, earrings and glue. The brand also has a line of high jewelry with unique pieces. The latest creation is the Regal Ring, featuring a design that uses marquise diamonds, set in a cascading pattern on an 18-karat rose gold band. The warm tone of the rose gold complements the brilliance of the diamonds, while white enamel accents add an extra level of sophistication. It weighs 2.63 carats of marquise diamonds and is crafted in 18-karat rose gold.

