A crown for Mouawad











Who has the crown of high jewelery? The answer is easy: Mouawad. In a literal sense. The Maison of Lebanese origin, with several boutiques around the world and a list of celebrities who have worn its jewels, has in fact created the precious crown destined for Miss Universe Thailand, delivered in the ceremony that took place in Bangkok at the beginning of October. The crown has a design inspired by Thai culture. The base is reminiscent of the traditional headdress of the Ayutthaya nobility, while the upper motifs are inspired by the intricate motifs of Thai temples. It is a light but large crown made of gold, diamonds and gems that reflect the colors of the Thai flag.



Given that in addition to the six-figure high jewelery, for many years the Lebanese jeweler has made bras and panties encrusted with jewels for Victoria’s Secrets fashion shows (which are however abolished), the transition to the Miss Thailand stage represents an ideal continuity. Although the one made this year is not the first precious crown for miss made by Mouawads. It is also the sign of the renewal of the Maison, now in its fourth generation: in 2010 the helm passed to Fred, Alain and Pascal, sons of Robert Mouawads.

















