Tassels and fringes for Roberto Coin’s princesses











There are women who tend to extreme judgment on themselves: they feel like Cinderella or princesses. Sometimes a jewel is enough to help the former to consider themselves better. And Roberto Coin‘s Princess collection can be the right way, also because the series of jewels, divided into different product lines, is designed to be clearly visible and, therefore, self-rewarding. The Princess collection is now enriched with tassels, fringes and pendants that accentuate the romantic style, with art deco accents of the jewelry. Necklaces, bracelets and rings are available in rose, yellow or white gold, with brilliant cut diamonds set nicely in the metal.



Each jewel is engraved by hand through a delicate manufacturing process, which is inspired by the decorative lace of the flowery Gothic, used by the ancient Venetian palaces. The articulated structure hidden in the inner part of each jewel was also used in the Venetian Princess and Princess Flower lines.

















