A bunny in jewellery

vetrina — April 12, 2020 at 4:32 am

It is not necessary to wait for Easter and the arrival of spring to appreciate the rabbit-shaped jewels, the animal that more than others symbolizes the new season. In fact, rabbit-shaped jewels can be worn all year round, because they bring joy.

Anello con coniglio, oro rodiato, diamanti, smalto
Swinging from an earring, hang from a necklace or peeking out from a ring, certainly rabbits are less soft than the real ones, but are equally charming and often very precious. Like the one that belonged to Bunny Mellon (Rachel Lowe Lambert Lloyd Mellon, extremely rich American philanthropist) in white gold and diamonds, grabbing an emeralds and rubies carrot.

Anello Alice in Wonderland con coniglio, in oro e diamanti
Ancient symbol for Estre the German pagan goddess of fertility and spring, in more recent times has become the fairy-tale character who brings children chocolate eggs at Easter. A less sugary but always playful in Alice in Wonderland style is the one by Lydia Courteille, who to this animal has even dedicated an entire collection in tourmalines and sapphires from pink to fuchsia. So, that it is colored, for example, the enamel of the ears for the pendant by Theo Fennel, or gold ring by Jacquie Aiche, or stylized like the charm by Katie Hillier, tender like the ceramic earrings by Nach and the charm by Ottaviani, here a jewel that tells us that spring is finally arrived. With a bunny of course. Lavinia Andorno

Lydia Courteille, spilla Pink Rabbit
Bunny Mellon, spilla in oro bianco diamanti, rubini e smeraldi
Katie Hillier, collana con ciondolo in oro giallo e diamante taglio rotondo
Nach orecchini in ceramica bianca
Jacquie Aiche, anello in oro rosa e diamanti
Ottaviani, charm in argento e smalto
Theo Fennel, charm in oro bianco, smalto rosa e pavé di diamanti
Aonie, orecchini in argento placcato oro
Natasha Zink, orecchini in oro giallo
Buccellati, spilla in oro bianco, madreprla e diamanti
Dodo, ciondolo in oro giallo
Etsy, anello in argento
    Salve, mi interessa il ciondolo Dodo. Dove posso comprarlo e quanto costa?

