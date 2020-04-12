A bunny in jewellery











It is not necessary to wait for Easter and the arrival of spring to appreciate the rabbit-shaped jewels, the animal that more than others symbolizes the new season. In fact, rabbit-shaped jewels can be worn all year round, because they bring joy.

Swinging from an earring, hang from a necklace or peeking out from a ring, certainly rabbits are less soft than the real ones, but are equally charming and often very precious. Like the one that belonged to Bunny Mellon (Rachel Lowe Lambert Lloyd Mellon, extremely rich American philanthropist) in white gold and diamonds, grabbing an emeralds and rubies carrot.

Ancient symbol for Estre the German pagan goddess of fertility and spring, in more recent times has become the fairy-tale character who brings children chocolate eggs at Easter. A less sugary but always playful in Alice in Wonderland style is the one by Lydia Courteille, who to this animal has even dedicated an entire collection in tourmalines and sapphires from pink to fuchsia. So, that it is colored, for example, the enamel of the ears for the pendant by Theo Fennel, or gold ring by Jacquie Aiche, or stylized like the charm by Katie Hillier, tender like the ceramic earrings by Nach and the charm by Ottaviani, here a jewel that tells us that spring is finally arrived. With a bunny of course. Lavinia Andorno















