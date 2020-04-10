Piaget renews the historic Possession collection











A historic collection by Piaget, Possession, comes back to the fore with lots of news. The Geneva Maison launched the Possession collection in 1990 thanks to its mobile elements, which awaken the tactile sense and entertain. The characteristic of Possessione, in fact, is the central band left free to rotate and the diamond with a crescent setting, used for the first time on a ring that immediately received the approval of the Maison’s first customers. The rotation mechanism was subsequently adopted also for colored bracelets, earrings and necklaces, all with elements free to move to delight and amuse the wearer.



The novelty of 2020 is a new service thanks to which customers can customize the rear of the Possession pendants, thus transforming them into a lucky jewel. The necklaces are available in white or pink gold and have a central cabochon element free to rotate, which has one side adorned with 46 brilliant cut diamonds (approximately 0.48 carat), while the other side can accommodate a personalized engraving such as a special date, a lucky number, initials or a symbol. The outer section also has diamonds on one side and thus offers different ways of wearing the necklace.

The new Possession pendants include a cabochon element with 55 brilliant cut diamonds (about 0.68 carats) surrounded by a rotating band with diamonds, which can slide up and down on the chain in order to lengthen or shorten the necklace thus offering a myriad of ways in which to wear this creation. The two ends of the chain are held in place by gold beads, two on one side and three on the other.



In addition to the collection, new rose gold earrings with beads in the terminal part, also in rose gold and 28 diamonds (about 0.32 carats) set around the studs. They can be worn in different ways: only as studs, complete with gold beads or, if desired, also asymmetrically. Furthermore, the bangle bracelets are enriched this year with even larger and brighter creations, such as the bracelet that is intertwined on the wrist in a sophisticated double turn with pink gold cabochon and rotating bands with diamonds at the ends (30 brilliant cut diamonds of 0 , 42 carats).



Another novelty: several creations that were previously available in rose gold are now offered in white gold. These include the Piaget Possession pendant with diamond pavé (205 brilliant cut diamonds of approx. 2.63 carats), the Possession hoop earrings with diamonds and revolving band (104 brilliant cut diamonds of 0.57 carat), a Possession ring with a revolving band (36 brilliant cut diamonds of 0.70 carat) and a diamond with a crescent setting, and a Possession ring with two revolving bands: one with gems larger than the other and a diamond with a crescent setting (74 1.33 carat brilliant cut diamonds). Another novelty this year is the large pink gold Possession bangle bracelet with two bright cabochon cut carnelians and two rotating bands with diamonds on both ends (72 brilliant cut diamonds of 1.71 carats).













