Bug Bagues by Melania Crocco











Asia that was loved by West, looked through tiny precious Bug Bagues jewelry: are those of Melania Crocco, who since 2000 realizes its collections in the laboratory at the heart of the Navigli district in Milan. Not only objects to wear, but also to hear through their spiritual attitudes, if there are: Tibetan prayer beads with cut stones and mounted on measuring or strung on bright and colorful silk threads, coins, jade, antique netsuke and spare excavations or with precious and semi-precious stones with soft or modern cuts, rough diamonds or fancy with 18kt gold in its variations of pink, gray and black.

It is the result of many trips to the East, from India to Japan. And here diamonds, colored sapphires or rubies of 18K rose gold in the form of tiny insects and their habitat: the spider and its web, the ant and the blade of grass, the scorpion and its stones, the dragonfly and the ginkgo , ladybug and the cloverleaf, the bee and its hive, the butterfly with pink. Rings, but special: you also can wear the toes (but not with closed shoes, I recommend): for Indian women are, it seems, a desire for fertility and are part of the trousseau. Or are wore at hand as knuckle rings or, finally, can be combined with silks as pendants.













