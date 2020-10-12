What kind of jewelry to wear to the office











Jewelery to wear to the office. Every place, every situation, every environment requires suitable clothing. And this also applies to jewelry. If you work in an insurance company would you chose of showing up in the same outfit you wear to go to the beach? Hard. And, in any case, it would not be judged favorably by your colleagues. Even for jewels the theme is the same: they must be suitable for the office.



Of course, not all offices are the same. Working in a bank is not like serving in a creative advertising firm. Going to the administrative offices of a commercial company every morning is different from the desk of a record company. In short, it is clear that it is not possible to code a jewelry label that is valid for all workplaces. But, in any case, jewelry etiquette provides tips that can always be applied.



Beware of symbols

Necklaces and bracelets with pendants are very fashionable. And, often, the charms represent very common symbols: a heart, the lucky four-leaf clover, a star. But there are also those who choose pendants that have a less generic meaning. For example, the marijuana leaf. Even though it is completely legal in some countries, demonstrating enthusiasm for cannabis use may not necessarily be welcome in more traditional environments. The same goes for symbols concerning politics, social or gender choices: all legitimate, of course, but not always accepted by everyone. So, if you want to wear those symbols, know that in an office they can raise concerns. To you the choice. The same goes for dark or punk jewels, with skulls and studs: wear them for free time if the office is very traditional.



Noisy jewelry

The tinkling bracelets go unnoticed on the beach or in the club. In a quiet office they will be louder than the trumpeting of an elephant. Jewelery that makes a clanging clatter can disturb colleagues especially if the work being done requires concentration. Better to avoid too many stacked bracelets that bang together.



Keep a low profile

In the office there is no need to exhibit modesty and humility. But it is good to remember that humiliating colleagues, even indirectly, is not a way to attract sympathy. And this is all the more true for one’s superior, even more so if it is a woman, more sensitive and attentive to the signals transmitted with clothing and jewelry. In short, don’t wear jewels that are so precious as to arouse the envy of others. The jewels must be compatible, from the point of view of their value, with the job performed and the work environment. So, leave your diamond necklace at home and wear a simple string of pearls.



Mini better than maxi

In a traditional office, large jewels attract attention and seem disproportionate. You’re not in the club: wear stud earrings instead of those pendants that reach over the shoulders and sway all the time. A simple gold ring is better than the one with many colored stones.



Turn off the reflections

Everyone likes the sparkle of a small diamond. A large jewel covered in rhinestones will sparkle like strobe lights at a birthday party – you could blind your coworkers.



Few but fine

Less is more. While this doesn’t always apply, it sure does apply in the office. Don’t dress up as a Christmas tree: choose a few jewels and don’t wear them all at the same time: watch or bracelet, a single ring, a pair of earrings and, if you really want to exaggerate, even a simple necklace.















