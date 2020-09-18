Nature and color’s Mariasole











Nature and tradition in Mariasole Gioielli, brand in Arezzo.

In 1995, Maria Pia and Elisa Cencini, mother and daughter, they founded in Arezzo Mariasole Gioielli. Today Elisa still leads the game, which has become an established brand, together with her sister Francesca. But the company’s character has not changed: to combine a production for a wide audience with the handicraft realization, one that creates each piece with something that is different from the previous one.



The jewels that come from the Tuscan Maison, in fact, are also made with techniques typical of a craft of the past, such as those that have elements in ceramic hand-painted. Whether gold or silver, however, the Mariasole jewels are really different from what you find around. Fun, colorful, with a mix of pop style and traditions of yesteryear. There are jewels with the shape of animals, or with Sicilian puppet figures, fruit, flowers. And to add up all the elements, like the jade ear-shaped leaf, on which are located a centipede, a ladybug, a bee and three mushrooms. The idea is liked and today the brand also has several flagship stores, it sells in Russia and the USA. Prices: from a minimum of 50 euro to a maximum of 500. Giulia Netrese























