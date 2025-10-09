Tiffany and Netflix collaborate on the remake of Frankenstein.

Monster-proof jewelry: Tiffany & Co. jewelry is used for a new production of Frankenstein, written and directed by Guillermo del Toro and starring Oscar Isaac, Jacob Elordi, Mia Goth, and Christoph Waltz. The Netflix film is the latest in a series dedicated to Mary Shelley’s story (the first film on this subject was released in 1910).

Tiffany & Co. jewelry is part of the Maison’s historical archive. To celebrate the collaboration, the American Maison has planned an immersive installation in the windows of its Fifth Avenue flagship, The Landmark, in New York, designed in collaboration with Guillermo del Toro. Each of the five windows, framed by the architecture of Victor Frankenstein’s laboratory window, reinterprets key scenes from the film, fused with the Maison’s signature artistry and theatricality.

Digital screens and animations will blend with the theatrical sets, synchronized with the film’s original score, composed by Oscar-winning composer Alexandre Desplat. A dramatic lighting display will illuminate Fifth Avenue, reaching its peak splendor after dark. Visitors will be able to access exclusive behind-the-scenes content by scanning a QR code in the windows. Inside The Landmark, a presentation will showcase Tiffany & Co. jewelry from the Maison’s archives, worn by Mia Goth in the film, offering a close-up look at the artistry that unites the vision of Tiffany & Co. and that of Guillermo del Toro.

The collaboration between Tiffany & Co. and Netflix will continue with the Frankenstein: Crafting A Tale Eternal exhibition at the Old Selfridges Hotel in London. The exhibition will immerse visitors in Guillermo del Toro’s creative process, featuring reconstructions of Tiffany & Co. archival items featured in the film, original costumes designed by Kate Hawley, artwork, artifacts, and rare volumes curated by antiquarian bookshop Peter Harrington in homage to Mary Shelley’s literary legacy. From October 8th to November 3rd, the Frankenstein-inspired window displays will be on display at The Landmark in New York. The Selfridges exhibition in London will run from October 17th to November 9th.